Sultanate participates in GCC meeting on FTA with other countries, economic blocs

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, participated in the meeting on Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with other countries and economic blocs. The virtual meeting brought together the GCC Ministers of Commerce.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in the presence of a number of officials.

The meeting discussed the negotiations progress for free trade agreements between the GCC countries and other countries, in addition to reviewing the rounds of resuming free trade negotiations with the People’s Republic of China, India, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed the general perception of boosting the negotiation mechanism and strengthening the effectiveness of the negotiating team responsible for managing negotiations and international relations between the GCC countries and other economic blocs.

The aim of the meeting was to come up with recommendations to speed up the free trade negotiations between the GCC states with other states and international groups to conclude free trade agreements with a number of countries.

It is worth noting that the GCC countries have recently signed free trade agreements with a number of countries, including the Republic of Singapore and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). –ONA