Sultanate participates in GCC meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate participated in the 21st meeting of the Ministerial Committee of Following-up the Implementation of decision pertaining to the GCC joint action.

The Sultanate was represented by Shaikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthi, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

The virtual meeting discussed a number of topics related to following up the implementation of the decisions taken by the GCC Supreme Council, in a way that contributes to enhancing the pace of joint action among the GCC countries and supports the council’s blessed march to achieve the noble goals that the GCC leaders seek. –ONA

