Local 

Sultanate participates in GCC meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, participated on Sunday in the fifth meeting of the GCC Endowment and Religious-Islamic Affairs Undersecretaries.

The Sultanate was represented in the virtual meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

A set of recommendations were presented at the meeting which will be submitted to the GCC Ministers of Endowment and Religious-Islamic Affairs. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8681 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Call for tackling issues of the disabled

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Call for tackling issues of the disabled

3rd forum of public finance in Arab states on February 10

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3rd forum of public finance in Arab states on February 10

Silverware industry thrives in Adam with govt support

Oman Observer Comments Off on Silverware industry thrives in Adam with govt support