Sultanate participates in GCC meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, participated on Sunday in the fifth meeting of the GCC Endowment and Religious-Islamic Affairs Undersecretaries.

The Sultanate was represented in the virtual meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

A set of recommendations were presented at the meeting which will be submitted to the GCC Ministers of Endowment and Religious-Islamic Affairs. –ONA