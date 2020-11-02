Local 

Sultanate participates in GCC-German Strategic Forum

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Economy, on Monday took part via video-conferencing in a forum on the Strategic Dialogue and Regional Security between the GCC countries and the Federal Republic of Germany. The forum was held within the framework of the GCC Forum organized by the GCC Secretariat General.

Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, delivered a speech during the forum highlighting the post Covid-19 economic relations and cooperation.

The forum comes within the context of promoting the joint cooperation between the GCC countries and Germany. The forum also comes as a continuation of the first conference held in Berlin in 2019.

Officials and experts from the GCC countries and Germany took part in the forum. –ONA

