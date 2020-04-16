Sultanate participates in GCC commerce ministers’ meeting
Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry participated in the second extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministers of Commerce (video conference meeting) to discuss the efforts made in the GCC countries to minimize the effects of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on commercial activities and services.
The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry. –ONA