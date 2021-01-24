Local 

Sultanate participates in GCC Commerce Ministers meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate on Sunday participated, via video conferencing, in the meeting of the GCC Commerce Ministers.

The Sultanate was represented by Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The meeting discussed measures that impede the flow of goods in intra-GCC trade.

It also discussed a number of topics, most importantly the disparity of many commercial systems among the GCC countries, which resulted in procedural problems for exporters and importers, and the failure to mandatory enforcement of the commercial agency to the movement of goods between GCC countries.

The GCC commerce ministers agreed at the end of their meeting to unify trade systems to facilitate the flow of goods and to enhance intra-GCC trade. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9480 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Electricity output rises 5.7 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Electricity output rises 5.7 per cent

Land-and-sea route to Masirah launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on Land-and-sea route to Masirah launched

COVID-19 claims 9 deaths on Wednesday, 53 in eight days

Vinod Nair Comments Off on COVID-19 claims 9 deaths on Wednesday, 53 in eight days