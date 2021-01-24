Sultanate participates in GCC Commerce Ministers meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate on Sunday participated, via video conferencing, in the meeting of the GCC Commerce Ministers.

The Sultanate was represented by Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The meeting discussed measures that impede the flow of goods in intra-GCC trade.

It also discussed a number of topics, most importantly the disparity of many commercial systems among the GCC countries, which resulted in procedural problems for exporters and importers, and the failure to mandatory enforcement of the commercial agency to the movement of goods between GCC countries.

The GCC commerce ministers agreed at the end of their meeting to unify trade systems to facilitate the flow of goods and to enhance intra-GCC trade. –ONA