Sultanate participates in Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ Conference

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, took part in the 13th Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ Conference which was held in Germany via video conferencing. The Sultanate was represented at the conference by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The conference was held within the framework of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) under the theme ‘How to Feed the World in Times of Pandemics and Climate Change’. Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, noted that it is important that every country enhances its food system from a comprehensive integrated perspective that takes into account all fields of food that can meet human needs. This food system, he said, should be less prone to natural calamities and pandemics that occur in the world.

Al Habsi said that it is important to reorganise the public spending in a manner that complies with the food and health objectives through adopting suitable policies for handling the public resources for instance by imposing taxes on certain commodities like sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB). He added that the government seeks to ramp up the social protection networks. The government’s efforts also focus on electronic marketing through setting up several online platforms for the marketing of animal, agricultural and fisheries products in addition to direct import through land ports while focusing on staple commodities like fruits and vegetables. — ONA

