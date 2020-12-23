Sultanate participates in Arab Tourism Council meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Wednesday took part in the 23rd meeting of the Arab Tourism Ministers Council. Held via video-conferencing, the meeting was headed by Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting discussed proposals raised by the Arab Tourism Organization to stimulate travel and tourism sector in the Arab World through presenting some recommendations. These recommendations aim at unifying procedures through reopening aviation traffic and activating tourism among the countries in the post Covid-19 stage.

The meeting also stressed the importance of adhering to the international guidelines and travel health measures recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council among other topics. –ONA

