Sultanate participates in 8th Arab woman conference

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, today took part in the 8th conference of the Arab Women Organization themed “Arab Woman and Cultural Challenges”. The opening ceremony of the conference was held under the patronage of President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic.

The Sultanate was represented in the conference by Laila Ahmed al-Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

Held via video conferencing in Lebanon, the three-day conference addresses a range of topics pertaining to the status of Arab women between heritage and modernity: between confrontation and reconciliation, Arab women in the midst of literary and artistic production, the mechanisms of socialization and the economic role of women in sustainable development and the elimination of poverty and marginalization.

The conference also discusses the Arab women between citizenship, government policies and civil struggles, and the dissemination of a gender culture: diverse and intersecting Arab tracks, as well as the contribution of women to strengthening and steadfastness of society and the land.

