Sultanate participates in 6th meeting of GCC Health Ministers’ Committee

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, on Thursday took part, through video-conferencing, in the 6thmeeting of the Health Ministers’ Committee of the GCC and Yemen.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The meeting comes within the framework of joining the efforts of the member states to achieve a unified health strategy and to strengthen and implement joint GCC action.

The GCC Health Ministers discussed the updates in the implementation of the decisions of the 40th session of the Supreme Council, held in Riyadh in December 2019, as well the contents of the final declaration, particularly the health field, such as the conclusion of global competitiveness requirements and strengthening strategic partnership.

Non-tariff restrictions for the GCC Ministries of Health were also discussed, in addition to following-up the implementation of the decisions of the GCC Supreme Council in this field.

Moreover, the meeting presented reports of the General Committee on the efforts made by the GCC countries to confront COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretariat’s General vision on strengthening joint Gulf action in the post- COVID-19 pandemic was also reviewed.

The meeting also discussed the work plan of the GCC Health Ministers’ Committee, following up the implementation of the International Health Regulations, the Gulf guide for epidemic preparedness and response plans, and the public health plan for emergency preparedness and response, in addition to developing general framework for the public health emergency plan at the GCC countries’ airports, as well the early health warning system.

Further, the meeting discussed the need to unify a guide for healthy cities in the GCC states that have obtained accreditation from the World Health Organization (WHO) and develop a relevant strategy within the (2020-2030) plan. Medications, medical devices and supplies exempted from value-added tax (VAT) were further addressed.

The GCC Health Council is an authority that seeks to achieve a comprehensive and unified health strategy among the GCC states, strengthen integration for citizens of the member states to obtain the highest standards of health. –ONA

