Sultanate participates in 5th meeting of GCC Tourism Ministers

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, on Thursday took part in the 5th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Tourism, held via video-conferencing.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Salim Mohammed al-Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting discussed topics related to promoting the joint cooperation in the tourism field in the GCC states, activating integration to upgrade the sector within a joint action that aims to facilitate inter-tourism and benefit from experiences in developing aspects of tourism.

The meeting also discussed the communique and Riyadh Declaration of the 40thsession of the GCC Supreme Council. It also discussed a memo of the GCC Secretariat General on Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the tourism sector among other topics. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

