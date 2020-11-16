Sultanate participates in 28th preparatory GCC-ACC meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, on Monday took part in the 28th preparatory meeting of the GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee (ACC). The meeting, held via video-conferencing, was hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the participation of GCC Agriculture Undersecretaries.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to the agricultural and fisheries sectors, in addition to the Permanent Committee for Agricultural Systems and Policies, the Organic Inputs and Products Law and its executive regulations, as well as the Unified Agricultural Quarantine Law.

The meeting also reviewed the Unified Collective Purchase of Veterinary Medicines and Vaccines, as well as the discussion of the GCC Animal Disease Control Plan and the Law on Preventive Measures Against Infectious and Epidemic Animal Diseases and their control in the GCC countries.

The meeting touched on non-tariff restrictions related to the agricultural and fisheries sectors, and food security, including the promotion of joint Gulf action in the post-Corona pandemic period. –ONA