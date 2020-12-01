Sultanate participates in 25th session of CSP-OPCW

The Hague: The Sultanate is currently participating in the 25th session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The Sultanate is represented by Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Salem al Harthy, the Sultanate’s ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and its permanent representative to the organization.

The five-day conference discusses a number of topics, including appointing the Director-General and the deputies, electing members of the Executive Council, the external auditor, approval of the organization’s budget and amendments to the organization’s financial regulations, as well as violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the threat arising from the use of chemical weapons.

The session also discusses the organization’s annual report on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2019. –ONA