Sultanate participates in 11th GCC-EU Economic Dialogue

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, participated in the 11th Economic Dialogue between the GCC and the European Union (EU), which was held on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The Ministry was represented by Dr Saleh Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, as it was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry and relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and representatives from the GCC countries and EU countries.

The dialogue opened with a welcoming speech by the co-presidency delivered by Dr Abdulaziz Hamad al Owaishek, GCC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Negotiations, representative of the GCC Secretariat General.

The dialogue included two sessions which dealt with several important economic topics. The first session was conducted by the GCC and entitled “Economic Challenges and Policy Priorities in the GCC Countries”. The session dealt with several themes, including “The Recent Macroeconomic Development”, “The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic, and the GCC Countries Necessary Responses”, “The Features and Prospects of GCC Economy 2020-2023″,”The General Financial Conditions and Financial Reforms Under Low Oil Prices” and “The Economic Diversification Policies and Recent Developments and Changing Circumstances.”

The second dialogue session by the EU touched on several themes, including “The Macroeconomic Prospects in the European Union”,” The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic”,” The EU Global Repercussions and the Economic Outlook”, “The Policy Response to the Crisis”, “The EU Next Generation”, “Climate Change and the Green Deal” and “The Euro International Role.” –ONA

