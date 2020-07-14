Sultanate partakes in Gulf Youth workshop

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, participated in the virtual workshop entitled “Gulf youth during the Corona pandemic stage: Challenges and Opportunities”.

The workshop was organized by the GCC General Secretariat with the participation of 21 youths and a number of experts in the youth field from the GCC countries.

The workshop dealt with three main themes, namely “The Distinguished Initiatives and Successful Experiences by GCC Youth and Sports Ministries to Confront the Coronavirus”, “Involvement of Youth and Their Role in the Pandemic Stage and Beyond” and “Future View to Activate the Role of Youth in Facing Crises”.

The participants in the workshop recommended to conduct periodic quarterly workshops for the GCC youth to review success stories and how to overcome challenges, benefit from the experience of virtual meetings of a similar nature and circulate them in the GCC countries to ensure their continuity, as well highlighting best practices in managing crises and raise awareness among youths in the voluntary field. —ONA