Sultanate partakes in GCC-China joint ministerial meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC states and the People’s Republic of China, on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75).

The Sultanate was represented at the virtual meeting by the ministry’s Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy.

The meeting discussed a number of issues, including the cooperation relations between the GCC and the China, and means of developing them in all fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues and matters of common concern. –ONA

 

