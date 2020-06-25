Sultanate partakes in ARADO executive council meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate participated on Thursday in the 111th regular session meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), which was held via videoconference. The Sultanate was represented by Sheikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The meeting saw the participation of ministers and heads of the civil service and administrative development Institutions of the ARADO Executive Council state members, and Dr Nasser Hattlan al Qahtani, ARADO Director General.

The meeting reviewed the topics on its agenda, including the report of the Financial and Administrative Supervision Authority on the organization’s work for the year 2019, the reply of the Directorate General to the report, and the current situation of ARADO in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting dealt with the responses of the governmental directorates and agencies in the Arab world to the latest developments resulting from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Council also discussed the plan and the estimated budget of the organization for the years 2021 – 2022, which serves ARADO strategic goals. –ONA

