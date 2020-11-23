Local 

Sultanate, Pakistan hold consultation session

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: A session of consultation was held between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan via video conferencing on Monday. Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs chaired the Omani side, while the Pakistani side was chaired by Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. The session discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them in various fields to serve joint interests of both countries. The session also exchanged viewpoints on various regional and international issues and the efforts exerted to solve issues through peaceful means. — ONA

