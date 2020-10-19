Main 

Sultanate, Nepal sign MoU for mutual visa exemption

Muscat: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the governments of the Sultanate and Nepal on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Nasser al Wuhaibi, Under-Secretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, and Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

The signing of the MoU is aimed at fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. — ONA

