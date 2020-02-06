Sultanate, Morocco sign museum, culture MoU

RABAT: The Sultanate and Kingdom of Morocco signed in Rabat a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of cooperation in the museum and cultural fields. The memorandum was signed by Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum, and Mehdi al Qutbi, Chairman of the National Museums Foundation.

The memo includes items on cooperation in the field of exchanging exhibitions and exhibits, exchanging expertise and specialised knowledge in the field of museums, promoting civilisational and historical landmarks of the two brotherly countries and providing specialised consultations in the field of museum work.

Al Mousawi gave a lecture at the National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage in Rabat entitled ‘Manifestations of Omani Cultural Heritage’ in the context of the agreement concluded between the two sides in Muscat in 2019. — ONA

