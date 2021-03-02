Sultanate marks World Wildlife Day today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate today joins the world countries to mark the World Wildlife Day which is observed on March 3 every year, under the theme ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’ and with the aim of increasing environmental awareness about wild animals and plants and ensuring endangered species are not affected by that international trade.

The Sultanate, represented by the Environment Authority, is keen on holding events and activities for the protection of wild animals and plants and shedding light on the threats facing wildlife in general. The Environment Authority is making efforts in fighting trade in endangered species and protecting them against threats as well as raising awareness about the preservation of wildlife.

This year’s celebration will highlight ways of preserving livelihood and promoting the value of traditional practises and knowledge that have for centuries contributed to establishing a more sustainable relationship with the natural systems. — ONA