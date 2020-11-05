Sultanate marks World Tsunami Awareness Day

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on Thursday marked the World Tsunami Awareness Day, which falls on November 5 every year. The celebration of this year 2020 aims to encourage the development of local and national plans to reduce disaster risks and save lives.

The Sultanate seeks to enhance awareness of the dangers of tsunami waves and how to deal with them, reduce their risks, raise the level of preparedness and response. The Sultanate also continues participating in global and regional conferences, as well as drills related to this issue.

The Sultanate also cooperates in implementing the tsunami waves awareness programme with the authorities concerned in the Sultanate, such as the National Committee for Civil Defence (NCCD), the Ministry of Education, and Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

The launch of the Multi Hazard Early Warning project in the Sultanate, following the tsunami of 2004, is one of the Sultanate’s prominent efforts to pay attention to this issue.

Through this projects, the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre was established at the Civil Aviation Authority. It was provided with the latest equipment, and it was inaugurated on March 23, 2015. –ONA