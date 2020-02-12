Sultanate marks World Radio Day

Muscat: The Sultanate will mark the World Radio Day, which falls on February 13th of each year. The date of February 13th, the day United Nations Radio was established in 1946.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicate that the number of hours of the Sultanate’s Official Radio Stations, including the general radio station, Al Shabab radio station and the general radio station in English) in 2019 reached 26,280 hours, an average of 8.760 hours for general radio station, the Al Shabab radio station and the general radio station in English.

The cultural programmes accounted for the largest number of radio broadcasting hours in the general radio station at 3.485 with a rate of 39.8 per cent, followed by development programmes with 2.391 hours with a rate of 27.3 per cent, then entertainment and art programmes with 1.400 hours a rate of 16 per cent and news programmes with 1.082 hours and a rate of 12.4 per cent.

The percentage of children’s programmes reached 3.6 per cent, sports and youth programmes, about 0.7 per cent, with 324 hours for children and 62 hours for sports and youth. The number of anchoring hours and programme presentation reached 12 hours.

On the other hand, entertainment and artistic programmes accounted for 42.2 per cent of radio broadcasting hours in Al Shabab radio station with 3.694 hours, followed by development programmes with 2.230 hours, with a rate of 25.5 per cent, then cultural programmes with 1.323 hours, with a rate of 15.1 per cent, and youth and sports programmes with a 1.129 hours, with a rate of 12.9 per cent.

The percentage of news programmes reached about 0.6 per cent with 49 hours, while the number of hours for anchoring and programme presentation reached 331 hours. –ONA