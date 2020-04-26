Main 

Sultanate marks World Intellectual Property Day

Muscat: Oman Intellectual Property Society (OIPS) on Sunday organized a virtual activity to mark the World Intellectual Property Day which falls on April 26 every year.

Held under the title “Let’s Innovate for a Green Future’, the activity is aimed to increase public awareness about the role of intellectual property rights in enhancing creativity and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Huraibi, honourary chairman of OIPS said: “Green sustainable development is an important economic approach that provides innovative and creative ideas needed by both developing and developed countries including the Sultanate. Intellectual property plays a pivotal role in developing national economy as they form the basis of industries, products and services thus constitutes a key economic tributary. The role of innovation has become clearer during the current COVID-19 pandemic with lots of Omani innovators harnessing technology to curb the spread of the pandemic.” — ONA

