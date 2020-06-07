Sultanate marks World Food Safety Day

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, marked the World Food Safety Day 2020, which falls on June 7th of each year, under the theme “Food Safety, Everyone’s Business”.

The United Nations’ celebration of the World Food Safety Day comes because safe food has many benefits, to promote concern in preventing, detecting and managing food-borne hazards and to intensify efforts to contribute to food security, human health, economic and agricultural prosperity and sustainable development.

It aims to enhance efforts to ensure the safety of the consumed foods and also to support procedures and plans to reach safer food. The World Food safety Day represents an important opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of obtaining appropriate food and its impact on reaching a healthy life.

The Ministry, represented by the Food Safety and Quality Centre, makes continuous efforts to implement the programmes, plans and control systems related to the safety of the quality and suitability of food products and raise the level of food safety awareness to all concerned personnel, whether those who produce food, provide, sell, or prepare food; to ensure the implementation of the food safety and quality policy in the various stages of its circulation. –ONA