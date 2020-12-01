Sultanate marks World AIDS Day

Muscat: Under the theme “global solidarity, resilient HIV services”, the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MOH), joined today the world celebration of World AIDS Day, which is observed on December 1.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General for Disease Surveillance and Control at Ministry of Health held an event to mark the Day under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Abri, MOH’s Undersecretary for Health Affairs, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Sultanate Dr John Jabbour, and a number of Ministry’s senior officials.

The webinar covered spectrum of topics where Dr Zayana al Habsi, Head of HIV, STIs & Hepatitis reviewed the achievements and challenges regarding AIDs and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Sultanate.

Moreover, Dr Seif al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control highlighted success story on the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and Syphilis in Oman.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.