Sultanate marks Regional Environment Day

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Environment Authority, joined other countries in marking the Regional Environment Day which is celebrated on April 24 every year.
The Environment Authority strives to spread awareness about the importance of conserving the Omani environment and protecting the marine environment from pollution. The Authority is constantly communicating with the relevant authorities to identify the causes of marine pollution in the Sultanate and the ways of handling it.
It was on April 24, 1978 that the Kuwait Regional Convention for Co-operation on the Protection of the Marine Environment from Pollution was signed by the eight member states of the Kuwait-headquartered Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME): Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. — ONA

