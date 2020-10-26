Sultanate marks Omani Youth Day

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, marked the Omani Youth Day which falls on October 26 each year, under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth delivered a speech during a virtual celebration held to mark the occasion in which he said: “It is our pleasure to extend our sincere congratulations to the Omani youth on this occasion observed by the Sultanate on October 26 every year stemming from our firm and constant belief on the youth’s vital role in continuing the march of development for a renewed Omani renaissance, putting forward their aspirations and hopes for a brighter future in which they contribute to the prosperity and flourishment of Oman.”

He added: “The government of the Sultanate has attached great attention to the youth since the outset of the blessed Renaissance and harnessed all its capacities to enable them to undertake their responsibilities to push forward the development march and continue their achievements and realize their objectives and aspirations. The Omani youths proved that they possess a high level of national responsibility and full awareness of their contemporary issues and are armed with a strong determination to participate in building a renewed renaissance with openness to other cultures and readiness to coexist with others in peace and love.”

HH Sayyid Theyazin noted that in continuation of the same wise approach, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik affirmed in his Royal addresses and directives his attention to the youth considering them as the inexhaustible wealth, asset, and resources of the nation. This attention was culminated by the establishment of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth to serve as an umbrella to the youth’s aspirations and creativity in various fields.

The Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth affirmed that the Omani youth participated in the formation of the Oman Vision 2040 confirming the government’s reliance on the youth to continue with the development and flourishment process. The Oman Vision 2040 underscored the importance of developing the skills and knowledge of the Omani youth and supporting their national projects and initiatives that contribute to pushing forward the development march while keeping up with the developments the world is witnessing in the fields of the fourth industrial revolution, sciences and the novel economic fields.

HH Sayyid Theyazin affirmed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth is moving ahead with its youth policies and the implementation of its programs in active integration with government agencies and various sectors in accordance to the wise vision of His Majesty with the aim of building a youth generation capable of creative thinking. Besides, the government is going to draw up suitable mechanisms to listen to the youth and identify their points of view thus making them real partners in the futuristic plans and youth programs that enhance their capacities and boost their potentials.

HH Sayyid Theyazin congratulated the winners of the Youth Excellence Award organized by the ministry, wishing them more success to attain their goals and aspirations and confirming his commitment to providing support to the youth to help them hone their skills.

During the celebration, the ministry announced the names of 21 winners of the Youth Excellence Award launched by the ministry to honor the Omani youth for their contributions to the youth sector in nine fields which include the categories of individuals, initiatives, and youth enterprises. — ONA