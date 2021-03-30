Sultanate makes statement on Yemeni crisis

Muscat: In compliance with the orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultanate continues to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Nations envoys, and the Yemeni parties to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the current crisis in the Republic of Yemen.

The Sultanate hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired outcome in the near future, which aimed at restoring security and stability to brotherly Yemen and preserving the security and interests of the countries of the region.