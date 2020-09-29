Sultanate loses a brother

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik sent condolences to His Highness Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the demise of the late Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the ruling family of Al Sabah, the government and the people of Kuwait, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant the family of the deceased patience and solace.

“With full faith in the Almighty Allah’s divine destiny and judgment and, with profound sorrow and grief, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received the news of the death of his brother, the forgiven, by the will of Allah, HH Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait,” a statement from The Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday said.

The departed Emir was one of the Arab leaders who contributed with great wisdom and farsightedness to establishing a system of justice and humanity. In his demise, the Sultanate loses a dear, beloved brother.

While sharing with the sorrows and grief over this immense loss of Kuwaiti leadership, government and people, the Sultanate prays to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace in heavens, along with the devout and the faithful, and to grant his noble family and the brotherly people of Kuwait fortitude to bear the loss. “To the Almighty Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

As per the Royal Orders issued by His Majesty Sultan, Oman declared three-day mourning, flags to be flown at half-mast and suspension of work in public and private sectors from Wednesday. Work will resume on Sunday. — ONA

