Sultanate, Kuwait review fraternal relations

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a written message from Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The message is related to the bilateral relations and supporting areas of joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as countries of the region.

The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, when he received here on Sunday Shaikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, who conveyed greetings and best wishes of Shaikh Nawaf to His Majesty the Sultan.

The meeting reviewed the growing relationship between the Sultanate and Kuwait, stemming from the strong bonds binding the two brotherly countries’ peoples. The meeting also touched on a range of current issues pertaining to means of supporting the GCC march, in addition to the latest regional and international developments and matters of common concern.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the fraternal and historic relationship, as well as the constructive cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the importance of expanding fields of joint cooperation in different spheres to support the existing ties and enhance the exerted efforts in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, and Dr Suleiman Abdullah al Harbi, Ambassador of Kuwait to the Sultanate.

SESSION OF CONSULTATIONS

Separately, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, held a session of consultations on Sunday with Shaikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

The session reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries. The two sides stressed their keenness on boosting the constructive cooperation between the two countries to serve joint interest.

They reviewed some regional and international issues, besides exchanging views to enhance the GCC joint action in the light of outcomes of Al-Ula Summit, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The session was attended by a number of officials from both sides.

Shaikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah and his accompanying delegation later left the Sultanate after a two-day visit. They were seen off by Sayyid Badr. — ONA