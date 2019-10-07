Sultanate, Korea sign military MoU

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of Korea, after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for military cooperation at Bait Al Falaj on Monday. The signing ceremony and the talks session were attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and the Korean ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

