Local 

Sultanate, Korea sign military MoU

Oman Observer , ,

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of Korea, after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for military cooperation at Bait Al Falaj on Monday. The signing ceremony and the talks session were attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and the Korean ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

You May Also Like

Dr Saeedi meets Romanian health minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dr Saeedi meets Romanian health minister

Some Muscat restaurants fall short on health safety: Municipality

Oman Observer Comments Off on Some Muscat restaurants fall short on health safety: Municipality

Technical committee for census meets

Oman Observer Comments Off on Technical committee for census meets