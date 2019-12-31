Sultanate, Iraq hold consultation session

MUSCAT: A session of political consultation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday between the Sultanate and Iraq. Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and Dr Abdul Karim Hashem, Senior Under-Secretary at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, led their respective sides. The session reviewed the bilateral relations between the friendly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields to serve interests of both countries. The session also exchanged viewpoints on issues of common concern. — ONA

