Sultanate, Iran hold talks session

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday an official session of talks with Dr Mohammed Jawad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The session reviewed the good bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing and promoting them to serve the joint interests and objectives of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The session also touched on the current regional issues of common concern and the efforts being exerted to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The session was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some senior officials at the Ministry, the Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate and members of the official delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

