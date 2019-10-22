Sultanate, Iran hold talks session on tourism cooperation

Muscat: An official session of talks between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held at the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

The session addressed aspects of joint cooperation in the tourism field between the two friendly countries.

The Omani side was led by Ahmed bin Nasser al Meherzi, Minister of Tourism whilst the Iranian side was chaired by Dr Ali Asghar Mounesan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The session discussed the activation of terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides related to cooperation in the fields of tourism promotion and marketing,

organizing tourist weeks in both countries, activating mutual tourism movement and encouraging cooperation between the Omani and Iranian travel agencies and offices.

The executive programme was signed to activate the MoU.

The MoU also includes cooperation in the field of laws, granting facilities, offering incentives, investment opportunities and exchanging experience and expertise in the field of tourism training and management of tourist sites, in addition to encouraging both sides to share best practices in the field of sustainable tourism and empowering communities in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, a promotional workshop and direct working meetings were organized between the Omani and Iranian tourism companies in the presence of ministers and specialists in the Ministry of Tourism of Oman and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to representatives of some 50 Iranian travel and tourism companies and their counterparts from the Omani tourism agencies.

A promotional meeting was held at the Theater of the Ministry of Tourism to highlight tourism potentials.

Ahmed bin Nasser al Meherzi, Minister of Tourism stressed the need to support the efforts exerted to enhance joint cooperation between the two sides in order to achieve the desired goals and aspirations for the growth of tourism exchange and investment, the development of joint tourism work, activating the MoU signed between the two countries in the field of tourism.

Dr Ali Asghar Mounesan, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said that there are tremendous and varied components and tourism products enjoyed by the two friendly

countries.

Given the depth of the close relations between Iran and the Sultanate at all levels, this provides us with a suitable platform and promising opportunities to benefit from these elements and products in tourism exchange and investment.

Direct working meetings of representatives of 50 Iranian travel and tourism companies and establishments with their counterparts from the Omani tourism sector began at the Ministry of Tourism.

The meetings were attended by officials and specialists from both sides.

Such meetings came as part of the official visit programme of the Iranian guest to the Sultanate within the framework of the bilateral relations and the activation of the MoU in the field of tourism.

The Iranian minister’s visit programme includes meetings with officials in the Sultanate to discuss aspects of joint cooperation, in addition to visiting several cultural landmarks and tourist attractions in the Governorate of Muscat, such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the Royal Opera House Muscat, the National Museum and Muttrah Souq. –ONA