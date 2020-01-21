Sultanate, Iran hold talks session

Muscat: Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries, on Tuesday held a session of talks with an Iranian delegation specialising in fisheries and aquatic life, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The talks focused on matters of mutual interest in agricultural, animal and fish areas and promoting potential investment opportunities.

The talks focused on fisheries sector in terms of investment opportunities in fish products, in addition to the commercial exchange between the two countries in the field of fisheries with the need to participate in specialised exhibitions held in the Sultanate and Iran related to fisheries and fish products.

The two sides stressed the importance of such meetings and their role in transferring experiences and knowledge, especially with regard to agricultural, animal and fish areas. They also affirmed further joint cooperation in these areas, ways to develop them in the future and opening broader horizons to enhance cooperation between the two countries and sharing expertise and views. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.