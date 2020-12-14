Main 

Sultanate, Iran hold official consultation session

Muscat: The 7th session of the strategic consultation committee between the Sultanate’s Foreign Ministry and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held on Monday.

The Omani side was chaired by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs while the Iranian side was chaired by Dr Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

The session discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various fields to the serve the joint interests. The two sides exchanged views on different regional and international issues and efforts exerted to solve them through peaceful means.

The session was attended by a number of officials from both sides. –ONA

