Sultanate, Hungary sign scholarship agreement

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MHERI) on Monday signed an agreement of cooperation with Hungary in the field of higher education and scholarships.

The agreement was signed from the Sultanate’s side by Dr Bakhait bin Ahmed al Mahri, Higher Education Research and Innovation for Higher Education Under-Secretary, and from the Hungarian side it was signed by Dr Tibor Szatmari, Ambassador of Hungary to the Sultanate.

The agreement to offer 50 scholarships annually from the Hungarian side for undergraduate and postgraduate students in various scientific disciplines. The agreement includes enhancing participation in local and international conferences and scientific workshops in the two countries, as well as supporting and facilitating study and learning of the Arabic and Hungarian languages. It also aims at promoting cooperation in the field of research and expertise exchange in various sciences, knowledge and modern technology, which enjoy common interest from both sides. — ONA

