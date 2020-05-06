Main 

Sultanate heads meeting between Arab Troika, UN Chief

New York: The Sultanate’s Representative to the United Nations, Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, in his capacity as Head of Arab Troika Group, on Wednesday headed a meeting between Arab Troika and the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The meeting discussed necessary measures and procedures to be undertaken to address the Israeli plans to annex parts of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The meeting comes within the context of efforts to resolve the issue under the leadership of the Sultanate, which also heads the current Arab League’s Ministerial Council. –ONA

