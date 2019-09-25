Sultanate, Germany hold talks on bilateral relations

Berlin: An official session of talks was held between the Sultanate and Germany in Berlin on Wednesday. The session was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. They discussed the bilateral relations and means of promoting cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as exchanging viewpoints on several issues and regional and international developments of common concern.

Sayyid Badr also met Claudia Roth, Vice-President of the German Bundestag. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Germany. It also discussed means of enhancing the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, besides touching on a number of regional and international issues and exchanging viewpoints regarding those issues. The session was attended by Lyutha bint Sultan al Mughairiyah, Sultanate Ambassador to Germany, Abdulaziz bin Moosa al Kharousi and other officials. — ONA