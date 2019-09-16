Front Stories Local 

Sultanate expresses sorrow over attacks on oil facilities in KSA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman expressed its deep sorrow over the attacks on oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering that as pointless escalation, according to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The Sultanate urged Martin Griffiths, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy to Yemen to bring the warring parties in Yemen together to the negotiations table to end the conflict.

The Sultanate of Oman also expresses its readiness to help achieve peace in Yemen

