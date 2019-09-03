Sultanate, Egypt sign MoU

The Sultanate and Egypt today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of oil and natural gas in Cairo on Tuesday. The agreement was signed by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Isaie, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and Tariq al Mulla, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier. Abdul Hameed al Senani, Military Attaché at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Egypt, Badr al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Deputy Delegate to the Arab League, Nasr al Abri, media attaché in Egypt and a number of officials at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in Egypt. — ONA

Related