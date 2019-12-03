Sultanate, Czech Republic seek to enhance RELATIONS

PRAGUE: Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, met on Tuesday Jan Varkova, Secretary-General of the Czech Senate, as part of his current official visit to the Czech Republic at the invitation of the Czech Senate.

The Secretary-General of the Czech Senate welcomed Dr Khalid al Saidi and his delegation.

During the meeting, the Czech Secretary-General highlighted Sultanate’s keenness to develop cooperation with the Czech Republic, noting the promising prospects for cooperation between the two countries in many fields.

The Czech official highlighted the important role of mutual visits in consolidating the existing relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the parliamentary fields.

They reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of cooperation, especially in the parliamentary aspects.

Jan Varkova expressed appreciation for the role played by the Sultanate in strengthening stability in the region and its positive contribution towards promoting international peace and security.

He also met with Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department of the Czech Foreign Ministry Peter Hladik, who hailed the relations between the two countries and the prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in many fields.

He praised the role played by the Sultanate in strengthening stability of the region and promoting international peace and security.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi hailed the existing relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic, and the two countries’ keenness to expand the fields of bilateral cooperation to serve their common interests.

The State Council Secretary-General and his delegation met with a number of founders of Czech international companies, and discussed economic partnerships, investment opportunities and facilities offered by the Sultanate to investors.

The Sultanate delegation, which includes officials and employees of the Council, is on a several-day official visit to the Czech Republic.

