Sultanate-Czech cooperation growing

PRAGUE: Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, on Wednesday discussed with Jaroslav Kopera, President of the Czech Senate, ways to enhance relations between the two friendly countries in areas of common interest.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of joint cooperation, especially in parliamentary aspects. At the outset of the meeting, the Czech Senate President welcomed the Secretary-General of the State Council and his accompanying delegation.

Jaroslav Kopera had paid a visit to the Sultanate in March this year.

He described the Sultanate as a country of peace and stability, making valued efforts to contribute to regional stability and international peace and security.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the State Council stressed that the Sultanate and the Czech Republic have strong relations and stressed on the keenness to develop cooperation between them. He pointed out in this context that the arenas of cooperation can be expanded to include economic, commercial and scientific aspects through activating bilateral agreements in areas of tax exemption, promotion and protection of investment and air transport.

The Secretary-General of the State Council and his accompanying delegation attended the Czech Senate on Wednesday.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, as part of his official visit to the Czech Republic, also met Jan Moravec, Secretary-General of the Czech House of Representatives.

During the meeting, the two sides placed emphasis on the strong relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic, and the mutual high aspirations to develop cooperation in many areas, especially the parliamentary field.

Also on Wednesday, the State Council Secretary-General met with representatives of the Czech Chamber of Commerce. During the meeting, he underlined the continuous development of trade and investment relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic. He noted the importance of such meetings in reviewing ways of strengthening economic relations and highlighting the opportunities of trade and investment partnerships.

He pointed out the recent visit of the Czech trade delegation to the Sultanate, during which they discussed with the Omani Chamber of Commerce and Industry raising the rate of trade exchange and increasing joint investments in the light of the availability of investment opportunities in many sectors, and given the incentives provided by the two countries to investors.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi pointed out that an air transport agreement signed between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic recently will contribute to enhancing economic relations between the two countries.

The representatives of the Czech Chamber of Commerce expressed their desire to enter into investment partnerships with their Omani counterparts in many vital sectors for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

