Sultanate condemns explosions in Cairo

MUSCAT: The Sultanate strongly condemned the car blast which occurred in the vicinity of Al Qasr al Aini hospital in Cairo, which killed 20 people and injured many. The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the Sultanate reiterates its firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of motives and causes.

The Sultanate expresses sincere condolences and sympathy to families of the victims and the brotherly Egyptian people, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Egyptian officials said that the blast which killed 20 people in Cairo was caused by a speeding car packed with explosives.

The car was driving against the traffic when it smashed into three other vehicles just before midnight on Sunday evening, setting off a massive explosion just outside the country’s National Cancer Institute.

Four of the 20 people killed remain unidentified, the health ministry said on Monday, while 47 others were wounded. Between “three and four (of the injured) are in critical condition in the intensive care unit,” Khaled Megahed, a spokesman for the health ministry, told a press conference.

He said they suffered from burns of varying degrees.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi described the blast as a “terrorist incident”.

The interior ministry said a technical inspection indicated “an amount of explosives was inside the car, which caused it to explode when it collided.” — Agencies

