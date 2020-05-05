Sultanate claims top two of AOAD food security research awards

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, claimed the first and second awards for food security researches and studies presented by the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).

AOAD announced that Dr Issa bin Mohammed al Farsi and his research team from the Aquaculture Center won the first award for their research titled ‘developing low-cost fish feed from local materials for feeding farmed tilapia’.

The research was aimed to provide fish feed by utilizing home-grown raw materials based on the principle of reducing the reliance on high-cost imported materials with the objective of enhancing food security through expanding fish farming. The research also contributes to the utilization of local materials particularly fish species that are not consumable by humans and low-quality dates.

The second award in the fisheries category was claimed by Khalfan bin Mohammed al Rashdi, senior technical affairs researcher at the Directorate-General of Fisheries Research for his research on the biology of breeding and hatching of Holothuria scabra, (a species of sea cucumber sandfish). The research applied a new artificial reproduction mythology that has achieved high breeding rate. Sea cucumber plays a vital role in cleaning the sea floor and protecting the marine environment but it also has a high market value.

The winners will be feted at the upcoming meeting of the 36th AOAD general assembly which will be attended by the Arab ministers of agriculture. — ONA