Sultanate charms Duke of Cambridge

MUSCAT: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visited Marine Science and Fisheries Centre (MSFC) on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the centre, Prince William was received by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries; Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Fisheries; Dr Lubna bint Hamoud al Kharousi, Director General of Fishery Research at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and officials at the centre.

Prince William toured various sections of the centre during which he was briefed on the applied research, studies and programmes of various aspects related to marine life and environment.

Further, the Duke of Cambridge was briefed on the diverse marine species and environment in the Sultanate.

Prince William was also briefed on the scientific role of the MSFC in developing fishery wealth and studying natural phenomena in the Sultanate’s coasts, as well as major research, studies and scientific projects.

Additionally, the Duke of Cambridge viewed a side of traditional fishing for a group of Omani fishermen. He was also briefed on the tools used in fishing and traditional fishing boats.

Prince William on Wednesday visited Wadi al Arbayeen in the Wilayat of Qurayat, where he was received by shaikhs and citizens of the village.

He was briefed on the history and heritage of Wadi al Arbayeen Village, its tourist attractions, falaj, farms and the roads adjacent to the palm plantations. The traditional troupe in the Wilayat of Qurayat performed traditional dances.

Prince William was also briefed on the Outward Bound Oman, work mechanism and role-division in the foundation since its establishment in the Sultanate in 2009. — ONA

