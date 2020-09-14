Sultanate chairs technical meeting on combating desert locusts in NE Region

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, on Monday chaired the virtual technical meeting on combating desert locusts in the Near East (NE) region.

The Ministry was represented at the meeting by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture.

The meeting, which is supervised by the Central Region Locust Commission in cooperation with the Regional Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in North Africa and Near East, aimed at exploring ways to combat the desert locusts in the Near East region.

Dr. Ahmed al-Bakri said that the regional technical meeting on combating desert locust in the Near East region discusses the desert locust situation in the region with the aim of reaching practical recommendations to be presented to the regional conference that will be held on 21 and 22 September 2020, and then adopt them to limit the spread of this devastating pest.

He added that the region is under a fierce attack from the desert locust swarms; one of the most destructive migratory pests and the most dangerous to food security and livelihoods. The current upsurge of desert locusts is one of the largest in recent decades affecting the Horn of Africa, Arabia and Southwest Asia, with the risk of spreading to the West Africa coast.