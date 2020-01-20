Sultanate chairs regional meeting in Cairo

Cairo: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, chaired in Cairo on Monday the regional technical consultation meeting that proceeds the 35th Regional Conference for the Near East.

The Sultanate’s delegation was represented at the meeting by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Agriculture.

The two-day meeting includes discussions on food security and nutrition in the Near East and North Africa, the systems of food policies and possible strategies necessary to promote equal access to adequate and safe food, as well as healthy eating patterns for urban residents with jobs and business opportunities along food systems.

The meeting also addresses various environmental, economic and social challenges facing agricultural societies in the region, which require a strategic reassessment of rural development strategies in order to tackle these challenges. –ONA

