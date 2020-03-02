Sultanate chairs AL Permanent Representatives’ 153rd session

Cairo: The Arab League (AL) Council’s 153rd session of permanent representatives began here on Monday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs.

Arab foreign ministers will also convene on Wednesday as part of the current AL Council session and the meeting will be chaired by Yusuf bin Alawi, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The AL Council’s current session is scheduled to witness the handing over of AL Council session’s chairmanship to the Sultanate from Iraq, with inputs from representatives of the respective countries.

The two-day meeting of permanent representatives will discuss the AL Council 153rd session’s agenda, which covers political, economic, social and legal matters, as well as human rights, media and communications, financial and administrative affairs. –ONA